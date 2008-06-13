Park Electrochemical appoints Director of European Sales

Park Electrochemical has appointed of Robert Nurmi as Director of European Sales. In this position, Mr. Nurmi will report to Tony DiGaudio, Park’s Vice President of Marketing and Sales.

Prior to joining Park, Mr. Nurmi was Vice President of Corporate Development at Tonoga, Ltd., doing business as Taconic, an international industrial and RF/microwave advanced materials manufacturing company located in Petersburgh, New York. Mr. Nurmi was employed by Taconic from 1991 to February 2007, holding various general management positions with international responsibilities, including the start-ups of the European Advanced Dielectric Division of Taconic and Korea Taconic Corporation. Prior to his employment by Taconic, Mr. Nurmi worked at Park’s New England Laminates business unit in Walden, New York as a technical service manager and worked for several years in various printed circuit fabrication companies.