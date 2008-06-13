New AOI System from GOEPEL

GOEPEL electronic presents OptiCon TurboLine, an AOI system for the high-end inspection during large volume production that ensures superior quality for high value PCBs, it sets new standards in terms of fault detection, test speed and flexibility.

At the heart of the system there is a newly developed camera system which can be modularly configured for individual requirements with multiple cameras for orthogonal view and angled inspection. The 20 Mega Pixel camera module for top inspections enables a microscopic resolution with telecentric image recording in an inspection area of approx. 17cm². Based on “Extended Colour Technology” colour images for a display close to reality at repair stations and coloured inspection tasks are available in different resolution levels.



The camera modules for the angled inspection are characterised by image quality and an orthogonal camera’s inspection area. Freely selectable rotation angles of the angled view modules allows the inspection of components in any angular position. Additionally these cameras enable the colour image recording for an increased fault coverage as well as visualisation tasks.