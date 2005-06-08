Saab gives notice to 350 people

Saab has today given notice to the County Employment Board in Sweden regarding 350 blue-collar employees at the Saab Aerostructures, Saab Aerosystems, Saab Aircraft and Saab Support business units in Linköping.

Today’s notice encompasses four business units, but to varying extents. Overcapacity is clearly highest within Saab Aerostructures, although other units may also be affected. The move relates to 2005 and 2006. Saab has taken various measures to minimize the notices as far as possible, including a number of individual agreements to leave the company voluntarily.



The reason for the action is a decrease in work. Development and production of the JAS 39 Gripen, one of Sweden’s largest industry projects of all time, has entered a new phase. Production for export continues but still below today’s capacity. Negotiations with the local Swedish Metalworkers’ Union will begin in the near future.