Nordic PCB provider sees demand in flex-rigids

PCB provider Multi-Teknik sees increasing demand for flexible printed circuit boards and has seen a substantial order increase during the past few months.

Multi-Teknik has seen a massive increase of orders for flex-rigid flex-circuit boards. While interest in this technology has accelerated, the flow of offers has gathered pace too.



"This is a little surprising, because - among other things - the IPC " book to bill "for the North American market has levelled during the last six months. Of course, this is at the same time very gratifying and this is the reward for the efforts we took to increase our knowledge of this subject. Our gut feeling tells us that the price gap between rigid and flex slowly decreasing and it also means that the technology is more accessible to a wider market, "said the Multi-Teknik's Vice President Magnus Svensson told evertiq.