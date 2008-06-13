Viking to support Mania equipment

The UK based company Viking will now be supporting Mania equipment, such as all mania universal testers.

From Monday 16th June 2008, Viking can offer service and support for various Mania machines, such as Speedy 280/ 580, Precise tester or Micronic drilling machine range, etc. The company has invested in machinery and spares for some of the above mentioned machines to ensure a long term supply.