Schmoll selected by Dynamic & Proto Circuits

Dave Howard, Vice President and COO of the Bürkle North America FabFour Marketing Alliance announced that Dynamic and Proto Circuits, Canada has ordered 2 more systems from Schmoll Maschinen.

Mr Howard stated that this time DAPC was looking for highly productive, additional capacity with small hole capability and chose the Schmoll LM-6. This is the top of the line multi-station machine with linear motors in all axis. The systems are also configured with 200k high torque synchronous spindles.



Mr. Carl Hewitt, General Manager said we have had an excellent experience with the single station MX-1 that we purchased more than 2 years ago. This made Schmoll the obvious choice this time. The two LM-6 machines will improve our drilling capacity to better match capacity in our other departments as well as meet the ever increasing need for smaller holes and control depth drilling.



Schmoll Maschinen, located in Rodermark, Germany, is part of Bürkle’s FabFour Machinery Alliance consisting of Bürkle Lamination and Coating Systems, Bacher Imaging Systems, Posalux high volume drilling and routing systems and finally LHMT Scoring and Beveling machines.