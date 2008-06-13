Balda continues talks about new<br>financing structure

The talks of Balda with banks and several investors about a reorganization of its financing structure will continue in the weeks ahead, in particular with respect to the redemption of its syndicated loan and promissory notes creditors.

Besides the existing offers for the redemption of the banks, in which Balda participated, "the banks under certain conditions will also consider a prolongation of their exposure", according to Balda CEO Joachim Gut. The Balda board is convinced that the agreement not to call loans will be extended sufficiently to be able to successfully complete the negotiations about the refinancing within this time-frame.



After the sale of its European infocom production sites, the Balda group is primarily in a strong position in the important growth markets China and India and owns four production facilities in the region. Plants in Brazil and in Malaysia, as well as the facility in Germany for Balda Medical, underline the global competitiveness of the group of companies. The major part of its financing, however, is carried by banks traditionally still domiciled in Germany. The future financing structure is to reflect the strategic and geographic focus of the group adequately.