Eastern Europe is the drive engine for the TV market

The total TV market will grow 24% between 2007 and 2012, with shipments rising from 42.9 million to 53.1 million units. In particular, this increase is driven by the Eastern European market, which is forecast to expand 31% to 15.4 million in 2012.

“Eastern Europe, including Russia and Turkey, is the fastest-growing television market in the world today,” said Paul Gray, DisplaySearch’s Director of European TV Research. “Our analysis shows that the rate of uptake of flat panel TVs is as fast in Eastern Europe as it was in Western Europe and Japan in 2005 and 2006. As a result, we are seeing a rapid transition to LCD and Plasma technologies and the market has accelerated the adoption of larger sizes especially 32”, as they have reached mass-market price points. CRT television shipments are consequently falling fast and are forecast to effectively vanish after 2011. It has been a dramatic shift: In Q3’07, shipments were about even between flat technologies and CRT, but by the end of this year over 75% of the market will be LCD or Plasma.” Average sizes in Eastern Europe are expected to be a little smaller, with 42% at 32” in 2010 compared to 35% in Western Europe, reflecting lower spending power.



Samsung captured the leading shipment market share across Europe for all TVs with 31.0% share, followed by LGE (13.4%) and Philips ranked third at 12.7% in Q1’08.