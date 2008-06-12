Dell to create 20 new jobs in Ireland

Dell announced in May that it would cut 200 jobs at its Cherrywood facility. However, the company now has created 20 jobs at this plant, reports siliconrepublic.

Dell nannounced the creation of its Industry Solutions Group that is to primarily work within the OEM market segment of medical and industrial. It will be responsible for the EMEA region, states the newspaper. Additional to these jobs, further positions were created at the company's Limerick plant and across the EMEA region.



As evertiq reported earlier, the company said it would lay off around 250 people in its Ireland facilities, affecting mainly executive staff.