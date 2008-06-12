Aeroflex introduces 4520 stand-alone Flying Probe System

Aeroflex has introduced the 4520 stand-alone Flying Probe System, a quick, easy and flexible solution to meet a variety of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) testing needs.

Designed to perform high-speed, high-accuracy fixtureless test in a stand-alone platform, the Aeroflex 4520 offers users all the benefits of the popular 4550 in-line Flying Probe System, at a lower entry cost.



The Aeroflex 4520 stand-alone system combines the latest in flying probe hardware technology with innovative software techniques, shortening time-to-market with its quick program generation and flexible testing techniques. The Aeroflex 4520 system is suited to reduce test costs per board in a low to medium-volume PCB manufacturing environment that does not require in-line test.