Electra presentes results on June, 25 in Brussels

A working group of experts from the European electrical industry and representatives of the European Commission has targeted a common set of proposals for action developed to strengthen the competitiveness of the industry in Europe.

The project Electra

The electrical engineering and electronics industry must be an engine of innovation and technological progress in order to keep its strong position in global competition. The industry, with its cross-cutting technologies is by far the most important stimulus for product and process innovations in all other sectors and thus an important pillar for the welfare of the European society. To contribute to growth, employment and prosperity in Germany and across Europe in future years, companies need a corporate environment to strengthen their innovation, growth and competitiveness through their own efforts.



Electra is, besides CARS21 for the automotive industry and EnginEurope for the engineering industry, the growth initiative of electrical engineering and electronics industry in association with the European Commission. ZVEI has been involved in preparing and shaping this proactive European policy agenda from the outset.



The Electra-report

The 40-page final report, entitled "Electra - Twenty solutions for growth and investment to 2020 and beyond" analyzed strengths and weaknesses of the European electronics industry and leads to concrete recommendations for action, addressed to EU institutions, national policy and the industry.



Electra has three themes and objectives:

• the application of energy-efficient technologies

• lead for high-tech infrastructure in Europe

• to further open domestic and major export markets for electrical products.



The recommendations aim to promote the application of energy-efficient technologies and to achieve climate protection objectives of the EU. Electra promotes the development of high-tech infrastructure. Electra answers to the requirements and needs of people in Europe in matters of mobility, access to affordable energy, a health care system (to deliver sound care despite the rising costs), public safety, increase efficiency of production processes through automation technology and access to new, digital programs in the information society. Unlike many other high-level expert groups that formulate more general political demands, the group succeeded in highly targeted recommendations for the EU Institutions, national policy and the industry.