Millennial Net and Freescale in partnership

Freescale Semiconductor and Millennial Net announced a partnership that will help OEMs rapidly develop and deploy wireless mesh network solutions for large, complex commercial applications in industrial automation, healthcare and military/homeland defence markets.

Millennial Net will sell, integrate and support MeshScape™ wireless sensor networking system on Freescale’s MC1319x platform.



Millennial Net’s MeshScape scales to hundreds of nodes and has deployed numerous large-scale industrial-class wireless networks. The combination of Freescale’s robust set of RF transceivers with the field-proven reliability of MeshScape’s mesh networking system gives organizations configurations that are suited for their specific application needs.