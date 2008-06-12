Mouser Electronics and Cyan in global distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Cyan Technology, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in the development of applications under the brand Cy-Solved.

Mouser will stock the full range of Cyan 16-bit MCU products and Cy-Solved solutions. Cyan's Cy-Solved products incorporate ready-to-go solutions, software stacks, applications examples, modular software based on easy-to-use APIs, evaluation boards, and production hardware modules from partners all pulled together through the graphically based CyanIDE development tool.



According to Mike Scott, Mouser’s Vice President of Active Products, the distribution agreement with Cyan capitalizes on Mouser’s core competencies of fast introduction, extensive stocking, and promotion of the newest products to the design engineering community.