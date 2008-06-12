Marty T. Neese moves from Flextronics to SunPower

SunPower announced that Marty T. Neese is joining the company as its chief operating officer. Neese will be responsible for leading SunPower's global strategic operations and worldwide materials sourcing, and will oversee the execution of its recently announced solar cell fabrication plant in Malaysia.

Most recently, Neese held the position of executive vice president, worldwide operations, for Flextronics International. Prior to that, he was executive vice president, operations at Solectron, where he was responsible for the daily cost, quality, delivery, and end-to-end supply chain optimization and performance for customers who were partnered with the company. Previously, Neese held the positions of vice president, worldwide program management and sales operations at Sanmina-SCI, and director, business development for Jabil Circuit.



Neese brings more than 25 years of experience driving cost effective, scalable manufacturing processes and policies. A proponent of Kaizen, the Japanese strategy for continuous improvement, Neese successfully executed the Lean Six Sigma methodology at Flextronics International, a $30+ billion company, and received the 2007 Shingo Prize for Operational Excellence.



"Marty is a seasoned executive bringing many years of lean manufacturing expertise to SunPower," said Tom Werner, CEO of SunPower. "His background of implementing cost reduction programs for companies much larger than ours will be a great asset in lowering our overall operations costs. I am pleased to welcome Marty to our executive leadership team."