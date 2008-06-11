iPhone 3G hits Europe on July, 11

T-Mobile International and Apple have announced that the 3G iPhone will be available from July, 11. in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia will follow later this year.

"We are looking forward to offering the iPhone to an expanded number of T-Mobile customers this year", said Christopher Schläffer, Group Product & Innovation Officer Deutsche Telekom. "The iPhone marks the breakthrough for the mobile Internet in Germany and Austria. We are sure that our customers will have more fun while surfing the internet with the increased speed of the 3G iPhone.