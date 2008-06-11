Nortel and Alvarion in strategic agreement

Nortel is aligning its 4G wireless broadband strategy to address early market opportunities that are emerging for WiMAX and LTE. As part of this strategy, Nortel is focusing its main wireless R&D resources on 4G LTE and wireless applications, with WiMAX development re-aligning around the strategic agreement announced today with Alvarion.

This enables Nortel to achieve faster time-to-market with WiMAX, at a lower cost, while accelerating LTE development to meet a demand that is emerging faster than the industry originally predicted.



The Nortel and Alvarion strategic agreement will form a complete, end-to-end WiMAX solution for each company's customers around the world, combining Alvarion's WiMAX access platform with Nortel's strength in all-IP network core technologies, backhaul, developing applications for carriers, such as VoIP and unified communications, and end-to-end lifecycle support through Nortel Global Services for WiMAX.



Nortel has appointed Scott Wickware as the general manager of WiMAX to drive Nortel's contributions to this strategic collaboration, including integration of these applications which will allow users to take advantage of the pervasive bandwidth offered by WiMAX while providing a simple communications experience.