Jaltek Group acquires Hidalgo

Jaltek, has recently completed the acquisition of Cambridgeshire based Hidalgo, producer of design and product development services, specialising in RF telecommunications and physiological monitoring systems.

By acquiring Hidalgo, Jaltek has further expanded its service offering to clients to include expertise in electronic product design, embedded software development and project management. Accordingly, Hidalgo’s customer base gains access to Jaltek’s extensive, multi-centred manufacturing, PCB design and software design capabilities. As part of the Jaltek Group, Hidalgo will continue to trade under its own name and retain its management and team structure. The acquisition confirms that Jaltek Group is on course with its strategy of developing its portfolio of expertise to provide added value to its growing customer base.



Justin Pisani, Chief Technical Officer for Hidalgo, summed up the acquisition: "Jaltek brings a level of investment, scale and well established specialist experience in areas that will enhance the range of services we can provide to our customers and support the ongoing development of our Equivital™ system."



Pravin Sood, CEO of Jaltek Group added: "Hidalgo is an excellent fit for Jaltek in terms of specialist skills and market positioning. This acquisition means that we will expand our customer base and value added offering and give us valuable exposure to new opportunities. In particular, growing interest in the Equivital™ wireless monitoring system presents a new opportunity for the Jaltek Group."