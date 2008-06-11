Tech Data new distributor for Aeneon Storage Products

Qimonda Europe, the distribution company for the European business of the memory chip manufacturer Qimonda, and Tech Data Germany have signed a distribution agreement for Germany and Austria.

Tech Data is now to distribute Qimonda's memory products on the channel & retail market under the brand name Aeneon.



The extensive Aeneon portfolio for retailers includes memory modules for use in PCs and notebooks, such as the XTUNE-Overclocking Series and powerful DDR3 memory. Aeneon products are available on the basis of their power-saving technology particularly attractive for server applications and as an Registered DIMMs and Fully Buffered DIMMs.