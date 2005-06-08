Scandinavian EMS provider files for bankruptcy

The Swedish EMS provider Torps Elektronik AB has by it's own request filed for bankruptcy.

Torps Elektronik, established 35 years ago, has during a long time struggled with it's weak liquidity and has now applied for liquidation. The company raised it's turnover by 120% and it's workforce from 16 to 32 employees.



The management of the company is though hopeful to find someone to take over the business. Lately the company has seen strong demand and with the good competence among the personnel the company could be of interest for possible buyers, according to the company's CEO Gunnar Dahl.