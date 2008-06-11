New Slovakian component facility to supply Samsung and Sony

A Slovakian joint venture invests around €6.42m to establish a plastics moulding plant in Voderady, Slovakia. The facility is to produce components for major Asian OEMs manufacturing in the country.

The construction of the plant will start in 2009. It will be located on a 6,000 m2 site, and offer a 2,500 m2 production hall, said prw. The company is to supply to Samsung in Voderady and Galanta, Slovakia Sony's Slovak plant in Nitra.