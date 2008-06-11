Electronics Production | June 11, 2008
EADS: SIDM runs successful light acceptance operations
SIDM, the French interim system of medium-altitude longendurance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), has successfully completed its flight acceptance operations at Air Base 118, Mont-de-Marsan. The announcement comes days after Dassault, Thales, Indra and IAI announced their partnership to offer MALE drones to France and Spain in a direct challenge to EADS, reports Reuters.
The SIDM performance validation trials were conducted by the missile and UAV management unit (UM MID) of the French armaments directorate DGA, assisted by the Flight Test Centres (CEV) of Istres and Cazaux with participation from the electronic Centre of Armament (CELAR) at Bruz.
SIDM which is a latest-generation system in the medium-altitude longendurance (MALE) category of UAVs, is dedicated to reconnaissance and tracking operations in the depth of the battlefield. This programme is led by EADS as prime contractor and system integrator, with significant contributions from Israel Aerospace Industry (IAI) which has developed and manufactured the aerial platform and other sub-systems.
Since December 2007, an integrated team of personnel from the DGA and the French Air Force has been carrying out verification of this UAV system consisting of three aerial vehicles, the payloads, the laser designator, two ground stations, the line-of-sight (LOS) supplied by EADS Defence & Security through its integrated activity Military Air Systems and satellite data link system supplied by InSNEC.
The acceptance campaign was concluded with the system being transferred into the ownership of the French Ministry of Defence, thus enabling training of the personnel at the French Military Flight Test Centre (CEAM). Following this, it will be the task of the UAV squadron to bring the system into operational service in the course of a test phase carried out in conjunction with CEAM.
