Quanmax acquires Chiligreen

Quanmax, joint venture of Kontron Quanta Computer, has acquired a 100% stake in Chiligreen. The company is also said to be negotiating the acquisition of a majority stake in Gericom.

Chiligreen and Gericom will market Quanmax's products under the brand Quanmax and the Austrian Headquarter of chiliGREEN will be used as European distribution centre by Quanmax. However, both companies will maintain their existing product lines and brand names.