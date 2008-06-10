Electronics Production | June 10, 2008
Celestica names winners of Supplier Awards
Celestica announced the winners of its 2007 Total Cost of Ownership (TCOO(TM)) Supplier Awards. The awards honour suppliers who embrace Celestica's innovative approach to supply chain management and best support Celestica in the delivery of end-to-end product lifecycle solutions that accelerate its customers' success.
The award winners demonstrate excellence in quality, delivery, technology, service, pricing and flexibility. Celestica is pleased to congratulate the 2007 TCOO Supplier Award recipients:
- Best TCOO Score Award: Kemet Corporation
- Best Ring Score Award: Texas Instruments
- Most Improved TCOO Score: Opnext
- Innovative Award: E2open
- Execution Award: ON Semiconductor
- Flexibility Award: Guang Dong Ellington Electronics Technology
- Best Indirect Services Award: Lenovo Canada
- Most Technical Compliant Award: Best Ideal
- Best Regional: TCOO Score
- mericas: xpedx
- Asia: CymMetrik (Shenzhen) Printing
- Europe: Z Studio
In addition, Celestica would like to recognize the following honourees who made a significant contribution to its supply chain goals in 2007:
- TCOO Score Award category: Tyco Electronics, Molex
- Ring Score Award category: Arrow Electronics, Samtec
- Improved TCOO Score Award category: TK International (BVI), Cooper Bussmann
- Technical Compliance Award category: Gold Circuit Electronics, Murata Electronics
This marks the second year of Celestica's TCOO Supplier Awards program. The program aligns with Celestica's Ring strategy which focuses on shortening lead times through enhanced supplier proximity, as well as its TCOO supply chain strategy which helps customers deliver high-quality products to market quickly and at the lowest total cost. Celestica's TCOO system is designed to calculate the true cost to produce, deliver and support products and services
beyond the supplier invoice price. As such, it considers the following supplier attributes:
- Quality: Delivering superior products and services
- Delivery:Providing products and services at the right time, in the right quantity and at the right price
- Technology: Utilizing the best information, product manufacturing and delivery technologies
- Service: Placing the customer as the number one priority and ensuring communication across every step of the process
- Pricing: Delivering competitive pricing based on volume purchasing through global procurement
- Flexibility: Responding to customers' market demands for product, service and solution delivery worldwide
