Fingerprint to quit it's operations

"It was certainly not an easy decision, but in cases like this it is important to keep your common sense and not let your feelings take over", said Fingerprint's establisher Lennart Carlson to www.di.se.

Fingerprint Cards which is developing systems for fingerprint recognition in security applications has since it's establishing in 1997 struggled to achieve profits. The management of the company has consulted an investment bank in New York to find a partner for it's technology but no partner could be found. Therefore the company's board of directors has now decided to quit the company's operations.