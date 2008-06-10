Will Foxconn & Flextronics produce for LG?

LG Electronics is said to consider contract-manufacturing handsets. However, the company’s spokesperson said that there were currently no discussions in progress. Foxconn and Flextronics are potentially producers for the company in this project.

Speculations are that Foxconn or Flextronics are the most likely partner in such future venture. Most analysts are expecting the company to outsource production; however the spokesperson is stated in saying that LG can meet demand by extending its own capacity, said Reuters.



"We are considering the possibility of entering talks with OEM companies," Choi Jun-hyuk is cited by Reuters.