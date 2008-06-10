Montex to further increase in sales and purchasing

Contract manufacturer Montex is now to strengthen its sales and purchase activities. The organisation will be further adjusted.

Montex continues to grow and with the next fiscal report at the end of August 2008, the company expects to have reached a turnover of around €6.5 million (SEK 65 million). This means a growth of around €1 million (SEK 10 million), compared to last year where the company was able to report a record turnover of €5.5 million (SEK 55 million).



The company will now grow further and Montex plans to further strengthen its activities in sales and purchase. What is more and more important to Montex however, is the partnership with its clients and the company wants to be involved early in the value chain. Montex has long worked with its customers in turnkey solutions. The company's purchasing department has worked to the full and Montex was able to deliver a complete product. Today, it is increasingly common for Montex that the company may be involved already in the development stage of the products and assists in EMC testing, etc.