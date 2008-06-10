Sale of Flextronics Canéjan plant about real estate

The sale of Flextronics’ plant in Canéjan, France is reportedly about real estate and never was about saving jobs for a number of employees.

Lain Rousset, Chairman of the Aquitaine regional council has reportedly written an angry email, to François Barbier, CEO of Flextronics France, following his visit to the plant. The CEO has met with council representatives and staff earlier to discuss further plans for the plant



As evertiq reported earlier, Flextronics is to close the Canéjan plant and will lay off around 540 employees. Last October, François Barbier announced the decision and stated that the plant was to close due to profitability issues, said usinenouvelle. Potential buyers were hard to find and it seems that the sale of the plant will primarily regard real estate, rather than the sale of the entire production plant (including equipment and staff).