Assel selects Valor’s vPlan

Valor has been selected by Poland based Assel to provide vPlan – Valor’s next-generation, enterprise-level process engineering software solution for electronics assembly. Assel has more than 20 years of experience in providing end-to-end solutions for electronics and electro-mechanic production to customers worldwide.

With the aid of vPlan, Assel will be able to provide its customers with a shorter route through NPI, thanks to its advanced process automation and design verification technologies, to be implemented on Assel’s Universal SMT lines.



vPlan is a solution for synchronized process engineering in an easy to use package. It is a single solution that delivers a complete, seamless engineering process from CAD to machine, covering SMT, Through Hole Technology and manual assembly. It also delivers complete comprehensive and synchronized Manufacturing Process Definitions (MPD) to the production floor, and automatically generates machine specific libraries on demand (registered patent).