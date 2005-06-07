Enics completes acquisition of two Flextronics plants

Enics, one of the leading EMS providers focused on industrial electronics, announced today that the acquisition of Flextronics electronics manufacturing activities located in Malmö and Västerås, Sweden was completed according to plan.

By this acquisition, the annual sales of the Enics group will be around MEUR 250 and the company employs altogether some 1600 persons in China, Estonia, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland. The

group is headquartered in Turgi, Switzerland.