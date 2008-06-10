Changes on the Board of Directors in Cicor Group

As Cicor Technologies Group seeks to continue its dynamic development and strengthen its management capacity, shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 18 June 2008 will be asked to approve the following proposals on the make-up of the Board of Directors.

Existing directors Robert Demuth, Jean-Louis Fatio, Antoine Kohler, Hanspeter Reinhardt and Urs Wehinger are making themselves available for a further one-year term of office, and it is proposed that they be re-elected. Christian Welter is not standing for re-election.



The Board of Directors recommends that the AGM elects Erwin Steinmann, a proven industrial specialist, in order to strengthen the board. Erwin Steinmann has many years of international experience in acquiring, developing and managing companies. As a member of the Board of Directors of Photochemie AG, one of the companies in the Cicor Technologies Group, he worked closely on the integration of this firm.



Citing time reasons, after four years as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jean-Louis Fatio, co-architect of Cicor Technologies Group, would like to step down from the post he has held since the creation of the new group structure in 2004. However, he is still available to the Board of Directors to support the future development of the group. At its next meeting, the Board intends to elect Erwin Steinmann – assuming he is elected by the AGM - as its Chairman.