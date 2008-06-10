Mouser and Teridian in global distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Teridian Semiconductor. According to Mike Scott, Mouser’s Vice President of Active Products, the distributor is pleased to engage with Teridian Semiconductor to provide design engineers with new products and technologies.

Mouser will stock a variety of Teridian products including power meter, Ethernet, modems, and smart card reader ICs. Teridian power meter system-on-chip devices offer a level of integration and flexibility and are ideal for developing smart meters for residential and industrial utility customers.



Teridian’s networking devices for Ethernet, modem, and wide area networking provide a compact and low bill of materials cost for consumer, industrial, and telecom applications which demand reliable connectivity. Teridian delivers turnkey smart card reader solutions for serial or USB applications, complete with pre-certified firmware for Windows and Linux operating systems, and offers a broad selection of smart card reader electrical interfaces.