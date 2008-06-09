DAGE appoints Inseto as their new UK & Irish distributor

Dage has appointed Inseto as their new and Irish distributor. “We are delighted to have secured the distribution of the Dage Bond Testing Systems, which complements our other leading brands of die and wire bonding equipment and consumable products”, said Inseto Sales Director Matthew Brown.

The Dage product line includes their Series 4000 Multi Function Bond Tester, which with over 4000 sold worldwide, is the industries leading modular bond test platform. This system is capable being configured as a simple wire pull tester through to a system capable of performing up to eight different types of test including: wire pull, bond shear, die shear, stud pull, tweezer pull, vectored pull etc.



Inseto is also offering support for all existing users, including provision of OEM consumable wire pull hooks, shear tools and spare parts, plus calibration, maintenance and equipment recovery by factory trained personnel.