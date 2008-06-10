Small Form Factor Qseven announced 5 additional members

The Qseven Consortium, initiated by congatec, Seco and MSC, has added five new participating members. This brings the total number of companies that actively support the new Qseven Computer-on-Module standard to a total of 10.

The Qseven platform was developed with a focus on the latest low power processor technology and small size requirements. With a maximum power consumption of approximately 12 watts specified in the standard, the new form factor is expected to appeal to manufacturers of applications that require battery operation.



In order to enable real interchangeability, an API software interface, was defined for the embedded features such as watchdog timer, I²C bus, LCD backlight control, access of BIOS user storage area and temperature control. Support for the API is mandatory for all Qseven vendors.



Qseven targets mobile applications and supports the latest PC technologies. The entire concept has been successfully developed within the consortium and an increasing number of COM module vendors see the necessity for this type of standard as the industry begins to develop ultra mobile applications.



The new members of the group are:

• IEI Technology

• Portwell

• Grossenbacher Systeme (Switzerland)

• ASEM

• DAVE (Italy)



These new members join Contradata (Italien) and Hectronic (Schweden), as well as founder members congatec, SECO and MSC.