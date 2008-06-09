Artisan acquires High Integrity Solutions

Artisan Software Tools has acquired the operating business of High Integrity Solutions (HIS) based near Southampton in the UK.

The acquisition is part of Artisan’s accelerated growth strategy and gives the company full ownership of VdsTM (V-Design System), a fully integrated, collaborative engineering framework for the trouble-free deployment and maintenance of best-in-class tools for mission and safety-critical systems and software development. The core Vds engineering and support team will also join the Artisan fold, taking responsibility for the product’s ongoing development, support and maintenance.



The Vds environment is currently marketed as a managed service providing customers and their sub-contractors with access to systems and software engineering tools from various third party vendors, including Artisan, Aonix, IBM/Telelogic, LDRA, Mathworks, Praxis High Integrity Systems, Serena, Sparx and Vector amongst others, in a single, integrated environment. While intending to continue delivering this approach, Artisan believes that Vds will provide the basis of an industry-wide consolidation framework for innovative, independent embedded tool vendors to easily and seamlessly integrate their products into existing best-of-breed tool chains.