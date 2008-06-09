SMT 2008 in Nuremberg a resounding success

Europe's leading trade fair for system integration in microelectronics, with 632 exhibitors and 87 represented companies exhibited this year on an area of 29,600 sqm. The international exhibitors turnout was 34% with companies representing 29 countries.

On the most important industry gathering of the year, expressed three days of good relations. The exhibitors evaluated the event in terms of the number and quality of the contacts very positively and expect a very good post-fair business. After preliminary counting, the number of visitors from the previous year has been reached (2007: 24,471 trade visitors).



Specialist information outside the booths was offered during two forums in the exhibition halls and the accompanying conference with tutorials. The conference focused this year on the "manufacturing of electronic assemblies for the automotive electronics." The conference and user tutorials 2008 attracted 486 participants.



Here are the key figures at a glance:



Exhibition Area: 29,600 sq. m. (2007: 27,000 sqm)

Exhibitors: 632 exhibitors (2007: 591), 87 represented companies (2007: 81)

Trade visitors: over 24,000

Congress participants: 486 (2007: 507)