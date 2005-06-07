Electrolux investigates potential closure of factory in Nuremberg

Electrolux is investigating a possible closure of the factory in Nuremberg, Germany. Other production sources are being considered.

“Declining price levels and new competitors with lower cost bases make it necessary for the whole industry to take actions. The products being manufactured in Nuremberg are exposed to severe price pressure. We have to acknowledge that consumers are not willing to pay higher prices for products produced in a specific country”, says Johan Bygge, head of Electrolux Major Appliances Europe.



The Electrolux factory in Nuremberg has approximately 1,750 employees and manufactures washing machines, dishwashers and dryers. A potential closure of the factory would incur a total cost of approximately SEK 2,100m.

