Iskra to cooperate with University in Bosnia

Iskra signed a Memorandum of Understanding with University of Banja Luka (Bosnia and Herzegovina) in the field of R&D.

The memorandum was signed by the CEO Mr. Aleš Nemec and the Rector of University of Banja Luka, Prof. Stanko Stanić. During the press conference that followed, both parties showed substantial satisfaction with the establisment of this new parthership and expressed a wish for the new projects to start as soon as possible.



Iskra Avtoelektrika proposed to start a project on optimisation of contact pairs for high-current solenoids. Representatives of the university have acknowledged Iskra Avtoelektika’s active role in realization of the Siemens’ donation to the university in form of a software for CAD/CAM that will be used for the educational purposes.