UKTI Mission Brings Overseas Buyers to NEW

UK Trade and Investment – the Government organisation that helps UK based companies succeed in international markets – is bringing a delegation of buyers from selected overseas companies to meet with UK businesses exhibiting at National Electronics Week, which is beeing held in London next week.

In conjunction with the Electronics Knowledge Transfer Network (EKTN), UKTI is organising a delegation of eleven key overseas companies to visit NEW. Senior decision makers from these companies are looking to partner with British firms in the electronics sector. Countries represented by the delegation include Japan, USA; Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Russia, Estonia and Hungary.



On the show floor at National Electronics Week, meetings will be based on the EKTN Stand Nos. G80 & G70. UKTI will pre-arrange one-to-one meetings for the overseas buyers with UK businesses exhibiting at NEW.

The companies participating in the mission and an overview of their objectives at NEW are:



Panasonic, Japan: looking to explore emerging technologies and collaboration in technological and business development with UK start ups. Panasonic’s goal is to take strategic advantage of technologies that would fit its wide spectrum of products, especially in new technology and new business areas.



RICOH, Japan: is interested in partnering with UK companies for product development initiatives and investing/collaborating in UK R&D initiatives. RICOH would like to investigate new UK technology. RICOH is particularly interested in imaging, electronics, communications, UI, ASIC and so on.



Fulton Innovation, USA: is interested in meeting UK companies involved in consumer electronics manufacturing, OEMs, ODMs and electronic parts suppliers.



Dekimo, Belgium: is a design house for electronic engineering and software applications and is interested in meeting companies working in similar areas and hardware manufacturers.



CSEM, the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology: is interested in meeting UK R&D companies; Service provider companies (such as IC packaging and assembly); Fabless Semiconductor companies; Integrated Device Manufacturing (IDM) companies; and OEM companies (in particular for portable devices and medical or industrial equipment).



Spectrum Eletronik Ltd, Turkey: expecting to meet UK companies interested in selling and supporting technological products and services into Turkey plus some Middle East countries, particularly in the industrial, medical, and military electronics sectors.



Gate Elektronic, Turkey: seeking niche products in the electronics sector and UK companies with an R&D and marketing base. The goal is two-way collaboration opportunities with UK companies, potentially servicing both the UK and Turkish markets for mutual benefit.



Hunt Aviation Space Nano Technologies, Turkey: looking to partner with UK companies for Product Development initiatives and Joint Sales opportunities. Goal is to engage in bi-lateral technology transfers with UK businesses and to potentially act as representative and/or reseller for UK products and services.



Liewenthal Electronics Ltd, Estonia: is a R&D company specialised in high-end electronic equipment and software design. They are interested in working with UK organisations on projects relating to the Artemis European Technology Platform.



Orion Electronics, Hungary: EMS provider with its own brand products seeking collaboration opportunities with UK companies. Scope of services include PCB assembly (SMT & through-hole; automatic & manual production), cable harnesses, box build, and value-added logistics. Markets and distributes to retail platforms.

Russia – Komponenta Inc: looking primarily to source UK suppliers of electronic components and build a long term relationships with semiconductors producers.