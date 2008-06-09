Ericsson to provide Mobile Softswitch Solution in Poland

Ericsson has been selected as the supplier and systems integrator of its Mobile Softswitch Solution to Poland's operator Polska Telefonia Cyfrowa (PTC).

The solution will boost PTC's network capacity, performance and coverage, and support a range of innovative multimedia services. Under the frame agreement, Ericsson's Mobile Softswitch Solution will replace PTC's current mobile switching center. Commercial launch is set for 2008.



Ericsson's Mobile Softswitch Solution will allow PTC to reduce their core network operating expenses and is the first step towards an efficient and converged all-IP core network. The solution employs layered architecture that allows for leveraging of the existing infrastructure and ensures a common foundation for new consumer services - supporting improved call control and network intelligence, enabling a reduction in the number and size of main core network sites. It also offers PTC bandwidth savings, improved voice-over-IP network services, and enhanced voice quality for customers.