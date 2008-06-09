Fujitsu staff to strike over job losses

Around 150 workers at Fujitsu’s manufacturing plant in Birmingham, UK will go on strike to protest the outsourcing of jobs to the USA, states AFP.

The staff at Fujitsu's production plant in Solihull, Birmingham are protesting that production work will be moved to a plant in Texas. The UK facility employs around 700 staff.



Representatives at the Communication Workers Union (CWU) state that the strike will last for 24 hours, however that further actions to be taken. These could include no over-time work and are planned to go on until an agreement can be reached, reports AFP.



National officer Grace Mitchell is cited on BBC in saying: "The way that staff have been treated is extremely disappointing after all these years of loyal service. Staff are not prepared to sit back and allow the company to cut these vital manufacturing jobs."



Image Source: bbc