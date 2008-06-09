Ovation Products appoints new President

Ovation Products has appointed Neil MacRaild as the company President. Mr MacRaild will lead Ovation as it continues to expand its product lines, sales channels and global initiatives.

With over 20 years of experience in the electronics assembly and semiconductor packaging industries and having held posts in various regions worldwide, MacRaild brings vast knowledge of operations management, global logistics, engineering and business development to his new role.



Most recently, MacRaild was Americas General Manager at DEK, where he directed and grew the machine, recurring revenue and stencil operations and had full profit and loss responsibility for the Americas business. As President of Ovation, MacRaild’s near-term priorities include quickly expanding current sales channels, broadening the company’s global reach and bringing new product innovations to market at an accelerated pace.