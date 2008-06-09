Are you sure where your old electronic gadgets end up?

Technology Forecasters that companies should consider taking extra care when it comes to recycling old electronics in a environmetally and healthy way.

Many have seen or read footage of hazardous recycling methods conducted in China, India or Ghana for example. However, if this emotional impact is not motivation enough to do something about recycling methods, than companies should remember that brands and logos are still visible when the international press is covering the incident, reports the reseach company. "An electronics company’s hard-earned positive brand can be blistered faster than a hand-burned circuit board by “casual recyclers” mining $5 of copper", states the company.



A new Internet-based software system can now track recycled electronics regardless of where products originate or get get recycled. TFI states that it is time "that the industry turns its attention to the outsourcing of electronics recycling. Someone in France gives end-of-life electronics to his brother in law, who gives it to…and then…, and now where is your logo lurking?"