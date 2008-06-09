15% increase in Poland’s industrial production

According to the Polish Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s industrial production rose by 14,9% in April, compared to April 2007, reports Invest in Poland.

Analysts state that this increase is due to a rise in export, as the strong currency seems to have only a minor affect on export figures. The acceleration in production growth is also believed to stem from a increasing consumption rate.



According to the Polish Statistical Office, incoming level continues to be stable and account for 13,5% y-o-y (compared to 14,8% y-o-y in the previous quarter).