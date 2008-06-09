Finmeccanica to sell STM stake?

Finmeccanica may consider selling its stake in STMicroelectronics to help fund its $4 billion purchase of U.S. defence firm DRS, reports Reuters.

The company also is said to consider a capital increase of more than 1 billion euros (a public offering of about 60% of its Ansaldo Energia unit) as well as taking on debt to finance the $4 billion acquisition of DRS, Reuters said.



The stake in chipmaker STMicroelectronics could raise between €230 and 240 million is the Finance Director Alessandro Pansa cited. The stake in Ansaldo Energia could bring between €800 and 900.