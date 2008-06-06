The PCB industry recovers in 2009

According to industry data presented by Mr. Walt Custer during the EIPC conference in Dresden, 2009 should be a recovery year in the PCB industry.

In 2007 the PCB industry overall growth rate was 6%, while 2008 things where changed, due to the economical changes. However the German solar industry was showing major growth. The global EMS market was a different picture, the bigger was getting bigger while the smaller was getting smaller.



Worldwide output of PCBs in 2007 was 50 billion USD, with Europe standing for 8% and US 9%. Germany represented 36% of the European figure, with automotive, industrial controls and mobile phones being the core business. Some automotive PCB work was being withdrawn back to Europe from China because of the quality. So in overall the PCB industry according to Walt Custer in 2008 would represent a low point in the business cycle, and very little growth was expected. However 2009 should be a recovery year.