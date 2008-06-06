Can Ireland’s electronics industry survive?

Due to the economical changes in the Irish electronics sector the country is feeling both up and downsizes.

It currently seems to be no end of plant closure and job loses in the country. In particular the electronics industry has been hit hard. Some of the companies that have been cutting down are Motorola, Hormann Electronics, Bourns Electronics, Dell, Kimball Electronics and others. According to “the enn” the Irish electronics has two chooses. Either the sector can sit and crying and whining about its woes whilst getting nothing done. Or use its creativity and ingenuity to overcome these setbacks, according to “the enn”.