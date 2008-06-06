Arrow names president for Enterprise Computing Solutions Business in Europe

Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS), has appointed Laurent Sadoun as president of Arrow ECS' Europe, Middle East and Africa organization, including LOGIX S.A., which Arrow acquired on June 2.

Sadoun will report directly to Arrow ECS President Andrew S. Bryant. Sadoun brings 17 years of experience in information technology distribution. Sadoun founded LOGIX in 1991 and served as chairman and chief executive officer, establishing the business as a value-added distributor of IT solutions, with offices in 11 countries and more than 6,500 reseller partners. Prior to founding LOGIX, Sadoun served as sales director for INFORMIX France, a software development company. He previously served as sales engineer for Borland, a manufacturer of open application and lifecycle management software.