Ericsson Croatia sign deal in Moldavia and Belarus

Ericsson Nikola Tesla has received an additional major contact for telecom equipment in Moldavia and Belarus from Interdnyestrcom in Moldavia and FE Velcom in Belarus.

The deal is worth approximately €600.000. Ericsson will provide solutions for fixed bandwidth network, expansion and modernization of the AXE system and modern system for managing and optimization of parameters in the mobile network in Tiraspolja, Moldova and Minsk, Belarus.