Nokia in USD 212 million deal to expand DTAC's GSM/GPRS/EDGE network

Nokia and Thailand's second largest mobile operator Total Access Communications PLC (DTAC) have extended their frame agreement to expand DTAC's GSM/GPRS/EDGE network in Thailand.

The new two-year agreement is valued at approximately USD 212 million. Under the agreement Nokia delivers a significant number of its EDGE-enabled UltraSite base stations as well as the Nokia NetAct (TM) network and services management system. The expansion will enable DTAC to increase its network coverage and capacity nationwide in Thailand and to increase and expand its EDGE coverage in major cities. Deliveries are ongoing and will be completed by the end of the year.



Nokia has been in collaboration with DTAC since the early 1990s and has been its sole network supplier since October 2003. The new frame agreement further reinforces the strong working relationship between the two companies.