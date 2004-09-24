Flextronics to acquire Brazilian TSP

Flextronics Network Services, a business unit of Flextronics International, today announced that it has acquired TSP Telecomunicações e Serviços LTDA in Brazil (“TSP”).

TSP performs maintenance services for Telefonica’s fixed network in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Approximately 400 employees will have the opportunity to transfer to Flextronics Network Services for continued employment.



This transaction will increase Flextronics Network Services’ employee base to approximately 1,500 in Brazil, making the company one of the leading suppliers of on-site network services in Latin America. Flextronics Network Services can now offer a full scope of on-site network services within construction, installation and maintenance for Telefonica and other customers in the region.



“With its strong presence and strategic commitment to on-site network services, Flextronics Network Services will be the optimal partner to ensure services of highest quality to Telefonica, in Sao Paulo and in the entire Latin America region,” says Mauro Vilar Furtado, Director and President of Tele Redes e Telecomunicaçoes LTDA, the company selling TSP.



“As one of the biggest players in the region, with more resources and broadened competence, we can offer Telefonica and other customers complete on-site network services so they can concentrate on their core business,” says Ronny Nilsson, President of Flextronics Network Services.



This transaction is expected to generate approximately $5-$6 million in annual revenues for Flextronics Network Services.